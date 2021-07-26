Cardi B hits back at accusations of queerbaiting following ‘Wild Side’ music video

Cardi B has responded to accusations of “queerbaiting” following the release of her latest music video with Normani.

The video for “Wild Side” – which sees the two musicians embracing one another while naked – was met with criticism by some fans who accused the clip of “queerbaiting”.

“Queerbaiting” is a marketing technique in which creators hint at but do not depict same-sex relationships.

Cardi B hit out at the claims in a recent Twitter post, in which she retweeted a recent article published by Rolling Stone about the subject.

The “Up” musician – who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Offset – wrote: “Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right?

“Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls. All of a sudden ‘queer baiting’ is the new word & people use it to the ground !”

The 28-year-old denounced the term itself, stating that she doesn’t like it because it may pressure people into divulging details about their sexuality.

“I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about,” she wrote.

“If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women?”

The New York-born musician has previously addressed the same issue after the 2018 music video for Charli XCX’s “Girls” – on which Cardi B featured – attracted similar criticism.

“We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song,” she said at the time. “I personally myself have had experiences with other woman, s**t with a lot of women!”