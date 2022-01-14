Cardi B cries in court as she reveals vlogger left her ‘suicidal’

Cardi B was left in tears while testifying at the defamation case hearing against YouTuber Latasha Kebe, also known as Tasha K.

In March 2019, the 29-year-old rapper filed a lawsuit accusing Kebe for allegedly damaging her reputation by making false claims about the singer on her YouTube channel UnWineWithTashaT, which has over 500,000 followers.

In the legal documents, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said Kebe wrongly alleged in “multiple vlogs that garnered millions of views” that she used to be a prostitute and a cocaine user and that she had contracted herpes and HPV.

On Thursday (13 January), Cardi B appeared at an Atlanta federal court to testify and revealed that she wanted to take her own life after seeing the alleged lies posted by Kebe.

“I had suicidal thoughts every single day, to the point that I felt like I was being a burden to my family,” Cardi B said. “My mother and husband noticed I wasn’t happy. Every time I woke up I had anxiety.”

The Grammy-winning rapper also recalled Kebe’s public claim that she was raped by her father as a teenager.

“I felt really helpless and hopeless,” she said. “It was just constant harassment.”

Cardi B also mentioned that she felt “defeated and depressed” and “didn’t want to sleep with my husband” as all of this unfolded shortly after the rapper gave birth to her daughter Kulture.

“I didn’t deserve my kid,” she said.

When Cardi B’s lawyer asked her what she thinks about Kebe after everything has happened, she said: “I felt like only a demon could do that s***.”

Kebe previously countersued Cardi B for assault and intentional inflection of emotional distress, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone.

Kebe alleged Cardi B’s fans had threatened her online after the singer “began to publicly trash” Kebe online, amid their on-going legal feud.

However, the judge dismissed Kebe’s claims, citing a lack of evidence.

