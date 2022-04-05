Cardi B wins ‘permanent injunction’ forcing YouTuber to remove defamatory videos

Cardi B has won a “permanent injunction” that will force YouTuber Tasha K to remove defamatory videos about the rapper, including a ban on her making statements about Cardi B’s sexual health and personal life.

On Monday (4 April), a judge ordered Latasha Kebe – who has over one million subscribers on her YouTube channel, UnWineWithTashaK – to remove 21 videos defaming the rapper from her social media platforms within the next five days.

The injunction comes after Kebe was ordered to pay Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, over £2m in defamation damages in January.

During the original trial, a jury in Georgia, USA heard that Kebe had been making “degrading and harassing statements” about Cardi B from early 2018, at one point falsely claiming that she had worked as a prostitute.

In various videos, Tasha K also alleged that the rapper has used hard drugs, had been unfaithful, had contracted STIs, and had performed graphic sex acts on stage. The rapper filed the injunction order in March, having originally sued Kebe for defamation in 2019.

Cardi B’s lawyers told the court in January that Kebe’s videos caused the singer “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress”, and that Kebe had waged “a campaign to damage and destroy [Cardi B’s] reputation among her fans and the consuming public”.

Kebe is appealing the original verdict. If the appeals court overturns that decision, this injunction will also be revoked.