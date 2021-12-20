Carlos Marin death: Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli lead tributes to Il Divo singer and his ‘passionate spirit’

‘Another angel’s voice in heaven,’ one tweet read

Maanya Sachdeva
Monday 20 December 2021 08:07
Carlos Marin performs at Il Divo first live show in New York City

Industry veterans and fans have paid tribute to legendary Il Divo singer Carlos Marín following his death aged 53.

The pop opera group confirmed Marín’s death on Twitter on Sunday (19 December) night. He had been hospitalised in Manchester earlier in the month after reportedly contracting Covid-19.

Il Divo’s online statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.”

“There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos,” Il Divo members Urs Bühler, David Miller, and Sébastien Izambard said.

Tributes began pouring into the legendary Spanish baritone online after news of his death broke.

TV judge Simon Cowell, who formed the “popera” group in 2003, said he was “devastated” by Marín’s death on Twitter.

Cowell wrote: “He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day one. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you.”

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli remembered collaborating with Marín and the group to put together the first ever Il Divo performance nearly two decades ago, tweeting: “We had the best time”.

He remembered Marin as a “true passionate spirit with wicked sense of humour”.

Michael Ball reacted to the “unbelievably sad news” of Marin’s demise, who he called a “charismatic, charming and hugely talented man”.

Singer Darren Hayes offered condolences to Marín’s family, friends and fans, tweeting: “I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Soprano Justine Balmer tweeted: “So sad to read this. Another pointless Covid death. Another angels voice in heaven. Rest in peace Carlos Marin.”

Singer Camilla Kerslake said it was a “privilege and a pleasure” to perform with Marin, writing “his charisma, passion & energy was singular.”

The singer died at a hospital in Manchester, days after Il Divo confirmed that Marin had been hospitalised on 16 December. He was reportedly suffering from Covid-19, having contracted the virus on 7 December despite being fully vaccinated.

