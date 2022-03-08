Carrie Underwood fans praise singer’s ‘epic’ ACM Awards performance

Fans have praised Carrie Underwood for her “epic” performance at the 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards.

On Monday (7 March), the country singer took the stage in Las Vegas with fellow artist Jason Aldean to perform their 2021 hit “If I Didn’t Love You”.

Aldean introduced the performance at a grand piano before Underwood descended onto the stage through the air on a floating swing. The two then harmonised during the chorus as the stage beneath them filled with fog.

Following the show, Underwood shared two Instagram posts highlighting the evening and thanking fans.

Underwood, who has 10.9 million followers on Instagram, received hundreds of comments applauding the production.

“Amazing entrance and the best performance of the night,” wrote one fan.

“The glinda we deserve,” commented another, referencing the Wizard of Oz and Wicked character.

Some noted Underwood’s impressive entrance: “Petition to add flying contraptions back into the tour! I miss them so much! Love watching you fly.”

Underwood and Aldean perform “If I Don’t Love You” at the ACM Awards

One fan said: “Love this. Must put in next tour!!!! Too awesome.”

Others highlighted Underwood’s successful career: “You’ve been a phenomenal performer for a long time but I think your residency has stepped up your game! You were great tonight!”

“THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!!!!!” included another.

The ceremony was co-hosted by Dolly Parton with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. It featured additional performances by Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and Kelly Clarkson.

Underwood and Aldean’s hit song was produced by Michael Knox and co-written by John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan, Kurt Allison, and Tully Kennedy.

The duo won the ACM’s Single of the Year with “If I Didn’t Love You”.