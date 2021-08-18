Carrie Underwood faces backlash after ‘liking’ anti-mask video on Twitter

Carrie Underwood has been criticised online after ‘liking’ an anti-mask video on Twitter.

The video, made by blogger Matt Walsh, was posted in a Tweet which read: “Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children.”

The video shows Walsh voicing his concerns about masks with the Metropolitan Nashville Board of Public Education over their recent mask mandate.

In the video, Walsh said forcing children to wear masks should be considered “abusive”. He continued: “What if a parent forced his kid to wear a football helmet all day every day for fear of falling coconuts and meteors? If you saw that, you would say he’s abusive.”

Fans noted Underwood’s ‘liking’ of the tweet and seeming endorsement of the message, which prompted a backlash online.

One user wrote: “Dolly Parton help fund the Moderna vaccine to fight off covid Carrie underwood is helping spread anti mask & antivaxx misinformation”, while another added: “Carrie Underwood being Anti Vaxx….anyways we still stan Kelly Clarkson forever the best winner of American Idol.”

Underwood has not yet responded to the backlash or ‘unliked’ the video.

Carrie Underwood (Press)

Walsh later came to Underwood’s defence on Twitter, in two sarcastic posts.

He said Underwood “liked my video and now the mob is coming for her. She should know better than to like something that they don’t like. This is an unforgivable sin.”

He added: “Like anyone else, I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets. She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself. Her lack of judgement is appalling. I demand that she renounce me and apologise.”