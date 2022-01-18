Cassetteboy fans react to ‘must see’ video blasting Downing Street parties

Cassetteboy fans have been reacting to the comedy music duo’s latest video, a scathing satire of the Downing Street parties that have taken place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a video entitled “Rage Against the Party Machine” the comedy musicians combine Rage Against the Machine’s anti-authority anthem “Killing in the Name” with snippets of various Boris Johnson speeches from throughout the pandemic.

“As you comply, I socialise, with cheese and wine and 40 guys,” Johnson says in the video, to the tune of the rap metal classic that became a Christmas number one in the UK in 2009.

He then says: From ‘Next slide please’ to wine and cheese/ The rules you see, don’t apply to me/And if I get caught, I won’t repent/ I’ll lie and say it was a work event.”

A number of reactions on social media have praised Cassetteboy’s satire of the scandal, with one calling it “must see” and another hailing it as “genius”.

One user on Twitter also thanked the band for “pointing out the hypocrisy of our politicians” and another fan called it a “brilliant masterpiece”.

Cassetteboy have previously released several videos that have been critical of Johnson with other targets of their satire being Donald Trump and David Cameron.

The fallout from the parties continues to put pressure on the Prime Minister, who was pictured with wine and cheese at a gathering in the garden of 10 Downing Street on 20 May 2020.

He has faced calls to resign from Labour leader Keir Starmer as well as from a number of MP’s from his own party with backbencher William Wragg calling Johnson’s position “untenable”.

At last week’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Johnson did apologise for attending the parties and said he wished things had been done “differently”.