Heartfelt comments have been pouring in for Celine Dion after she announced that she is suffering with a rare neurological condition.

On Thursday (8 December) Dion revealed the news that she has been forced to reschedule dates across her European tour after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The 54-year-old shared an emotional video to her Instagram informing her fans that she has been diagnosed with the incurable condition.

Dion explained how she had been suffering with the syndrome for a while and said it affects “every aspect of [her] daily life”.

Since the video was posted, celebrities and fans across the world have been rushing in to send their well wishes.

“We love you so so so much,” commented Queer Eye’s JVN while artist J MENA agreed: “We love you”.

Fashion model Winnie Harlow wrote: “Your health is the most important thing above all! Praying for your recovery, happiness and renewed health”.

“You are in my heart! You always have been! May sharing this be a huge weight off your shoulders and accelerate the healing journey for you!” said Perez Hilton.

At the time of writing, almost 33,000 comments have been posted underneath Celine’s Instagram video, which was only shared a few hours earlier.

“WE LOVE YOU CELINE, you have given the world sooooooooo much, take this time to focus on you,” wrote one adoring fan on Instagram.

“You have a beautiful heart and a beautiful soul. Take all the time you need and everybody will be waiting,” wrote another well wisher.

In the tear-filled video, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer told how she’d “recently” been diagnosed with “a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects around one in a million people”.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms that I’ve been having,” she added.

According to Dion, the syndrome impacts her ability to perform, sing and carry out day to day activities.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said.

The singer then announced the cancellation of eight of her summer shows scheduled for 2023 and rescheduled her Spring 2023 shows to 2024.

She said it “hurt” her to have to postpone the tour which was originally set to go ahead in February.