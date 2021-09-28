Celine Dion says a new, “very personal” documentary will offer an “honest” and “heartfelt” look at her life.

The singer announced the forthcoming film on Tuesday on social media and on her website.

“It's official. We're starting production on my official documentary. Looking forward to working closely with [filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky] and @sonymusic on this project – one that is very personal and will show everyone a part of me that they haven't seen before,” Dion tweeted.

The feature-length documentary is currently untitled and has been billed as “the definitive feature for one of the most immediately recognised, widely respected, and successful performers in pop music history”.

It will be made with Dion’s “full participation and support” and will examine her life story as well as her career.

A release date for the project has yet to be unveiled.

“I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” Dion said in a statement.

“I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”