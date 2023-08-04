Celine Dion’s sister shares health update as singer battles stiff person syndrome

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Celine Dion’s sister has offered an update on the singer’s condition following the news that the legendary singer had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

In May, Dion, 55, cancelled the remaining dates on her world tour, just months after informing fans that she had developed the rare, incurable neurological condition.

Stiff person syndrome causes frequent “spasms”, which have affected Dion’s ability to sing and perform, as well as impacting her daily life, she revealed.

Dion’s sister Claudette spoke about the “Power of Love” singer’s condition in an interview with the Canadian publication Le Journal de Montréal. She revealed that their sister Linda had moved in to live with Dion in her home.

“[Dion is] listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,” Claudette stated.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond; she always tries to be the best and top of her game.”

Speaking about Dion’s decision to step away from performing, she continued: “At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

She added that Dion had been unable to “find any medicine that works”, but that “having hope” was still “important”.

The interview was published last month in French. The Independent has contacted Dion’s representative for further comment.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Dion first made her condition known to the public in December, sharing a video in which she spoke about stiff person syndrome, before cancelling her tour in May this year. The condition is estimated to affect roughly one in a million people.

Addressing fans in a video, Dion said: “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Celine Dion shares a health update (Celine Dion Instagram )

“All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most.”

On 26 May, she told fans that she was abandoning her World Tour, stating that she was “tremendously disappointed” to “let them down”.

In a statement she said: “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 per cent.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”