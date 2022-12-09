Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Celine Dion has been forced to reschedule dates across her European tour after being diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition.

On Thursday (8 December), the “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted a teary-eyed video to her Instagram page explaining that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”.

“As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I am ready now,” Dion began, addressing the camera directly.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

The 54-year-old explained that she’d “recently” been diagnosed with “a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects around one in a million people”.

She continued: “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms that I’ve been having.”

Dion explained that the condition affects her ability to perform and sing, as well as to carry out normal activities.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said, adding that it “hurt” her to announce that her tour would not be restarting in February.

The singer has cancelled eight of her summer shows scheduled for 2023 and rescheduled her Spring 2023 shows to 2024.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

A representative from Dion’s team was keen to clarify that whole European tour is not cancelled, just rescheduled for a later date.

“[The] tour hasn’t been cancelled, but postponed until 2024. All UK dates moved but still going ahead,” they said.

However, Dion assured fans that she has a “great team of doctors” working hard to help her get better, but admitted it has been a “struggle”.

“All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most,” she said.

“I miss you so much. I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give that to you right now”.

The singer explained that she is prioritising focusing on her health in order to be able to perform again and thanked her fans for their well wishes.

“I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”

Earlier this year, Celine was forced to cancel North American tour dates and dates on her Las Vegas residency due to health concerns. It transpires that these cancellations were also related to the condition.