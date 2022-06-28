Ludacris’s manager Chaka Zulu has been shot in Atlanta

Rapper Ludacris’s manager Chaka Zulu has been shot and wounded in Atlanta.

The veteran music executive was shot near Peachtree Road in Buckhead at around 11.35pm on Monday (27 June), along with two other men.

According to 11Alive, police revealed that all three men were transported to the hospital, where one died.

“Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” Atlanta Police said.

Information about Zulu’s condition or that of the other surviving victim has not been revealed yet.

However, a source close to the situation told Variety that Zulu’s condition is critical but stable.

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed also reportedly told WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden: “We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

No suspect has been arrested so far, but XXL reports that policehave surveillance video of the scene and are hoping to be able to identify the shooter.

Zulu, along with his brother Jeff Dixon and rapper Ludacris, founded Disturbing Tha Peace Records in 1998.

Over the years the label’s roster has included artists such as Chingy, Shawnna, Bobby V, Playaz Circle, Lil Scrappy and others.

The label signed a long-term deal with Def Jam Recordings in 2008.