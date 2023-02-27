Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chance the Rapper was on the receiving end of a surprise act of kindness from Martin Short during a recent flight.

The musician was flying with his seven-year-old daughter, Kensli, when he ended up on the same flight as the Only Murders in the Building star and comedy legend.

On Sunday (27 February) night, Chance detailed their exchange on Twitter.

“So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other,” he wrote.

“I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together.”

He continued: “We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realise it’s THE Martin Short!! So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST.”

A follower asked Chance if Short had known who he was, with the rapper replying: “Definitely not, which made it way cooler. He just a nice dude.”

One commenter wrote: “Martin Short is the only human who really matters.”

Another added: “He is a gem!”

When one fan joked that Chance should have used the opportunity to sit by Short himself, the “No Problem” musician shared his own hilarious response.

“‘Oh thanks so much but the little girl will be fine where she is…’ *opens laptop* ‘ANYWAYS this a lil script I’ve been working on it’s called Four Amigos!’” he tweeted.

Chance has two daughters with wife Kirsten Corley: Kensli, seven, and Marli, three.