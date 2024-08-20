Support truly

Chappell Roan has slammed “entitled” fans for thinking it’s acceptable to harass and stalk celebrities.

The 26-year-old “Good Luck, Babe” pop star, who shot to global stardom after opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her Guts world tour earlier this year, hit out at the abusive behavior in a TikTok rant posted on Monday (August 19).

In the first video, Roan – real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz – asked for fans to consider: “If you saw a random woman in the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ and she’s like ‘No, what the f***,’ and then you get mad at this random lady?

“Would you be offended if she said no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online? This is a lady you don’t know, and she doesn’t know you at all. Would you assume that she’s a good person, assume she’s a bad person? Would you assume everything you read about her online is true?” she questioned.

“I’m a random b****, you’re a random b****. Just think about that for a second, ok?” Roan concluded.

She followed up in a subsequent video, clarifying in the caption: “Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings.”

The “Red Wine Supernova” singer began the clip: “I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous whatever.

“I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it ok. That doesn’t make it normal. It doesn’t mean that I want it, doesn’t mean that I like it. I don’t want whatever the f*** you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity,” she added.

“I don’t give a f*** if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal, that’s weird! It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online or you listen to the art they make. That’s f***ing weird,” Roan said. “I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, ok?”

Chappell Roan blasts ‘entitled’ fans over crazy and stalker behavior ( Chappell Roan on TikTok )

This isn’t the first time the pop sensation has spoken out about unruly fan behavior. During a July appearance on the Comment Section podcast, Roan shared that she had grown increasingly concerned by the actions of some of her fans.

“People have started to be freaks,” she told podcast host Drew Afualo. “Like, [they] follow me and know where my parents live, and where my sister works. All this weird s****.

“This is the time when a few years ago when I said that if [there were] stalker vibes or my family was in danger, I would quit. And we’re there. We’re there!” she said.

Although Roan didn’t suggest that she was “quitting” music, she did claim she was trying to avoid anything that would further increase her profile as a celebrity.

“I’m just kind of in this battle… I’ve pumped the brakes on, honestly, anything to make me more known,” she said. “It’s kind of a forest fire right now. I’m not trying to go do a bunch of s***,” she added.

Roan has made enormous waves in the industry in recent months, becoming one of the biggest musical success stories of 2024. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, charted in the Billboard Top 10 months after its 2023 release.