Charli XCX hints at plans to quit music in shock career change

Charli XCX has revealed she’s considering leaving the music industry following the success of her latest record.

The “360” singer, 31, whose sixth studio album Brat debuted at number two on the UK Albums Chart, began sharing songs to the social media platform Myspace in 2008, which led to her being discovered by a music event promoter and signed by an agent two years later.

Charli – real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison – admitted she has other career ambitions away from the music industry that she wants to explore, despite her ever increasing popularity.

Speaking to Billboard, Aitchison revealed it was actually one of her fans who made her consider a big career change.

“I saw this tweet the other day that was like, ‘Does anyone think that this is Charli’s last album?’… Then I was like, ‘Actually, that could be cool if I didn’t really make music anymore after this,’” she said.

“I’m definitely thinking about it because I really want to act. I don’t know. I’m just so deep in this, I can’t see outside of ‘BRAT,’ but it’s funny.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Aitchison also revealed she’s planning to travel to Poland for three weeks in August to “write a film” with a mystery collaborator.

Charli XCX at the 2024 Met Gala ( Getty Images )

“It’s going to take place in Poland,” she said of the project. “We would write it and shoot it at the same time, kind of like making an album. One of the guys is the director — he works that way all the time.”

It comes after Aitchison told fans to stop shouting “Taylor Swift is dead” at her concerts after footage circulated of the chant being yelled at her Partygirl DJ set at a nightclub in São Paulo on social media last month.

“Can the people who do this please stop,” she wrote on her Instagram story in June.

“Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community.

“I will not tolerate it.”