Charli XCX fans call wild Grammys performance the ‘best ever’

Charli XCX fans have praised the pop star for her uninhibited performance at the Grammy Awards following her victory in three categories during the ceremony.

The singer threw a huge party onstage as she danced with her friends Alex Consani and Julia Fox during a performance of her hit songs “Von Dutch” and “Guess”.

She began the performance outside the venue as she exited a black SUV – printed with “XCX” printed on the number plate – while wearing a black fur coat over denim two-piece, paired with black high heels and a pair of sunglasses. She was joined by an entourage of partygoers who followed her as she strutted into the Crypto.com Arena and stripped off her coat.

The “Girl, so confusing” singer was surrounded by dozens of dancers who recreated a club scene while kissing each other and grinding on the floor. Hundreds of pairs of underwear were then dropped from the ceiling like confetti – a reference to the song “Guess”, which includes the line “You wanna guess the colour of my underwear”.

During the performance, a note on-screen read: “All unworn garments featured in Charli XCX’s #GRAMMYs performance will be donated to domestic violence survivors.”

Fans were amazed by the chaotic yet boundary-breaking number, with one person declaring it the “best Grammy performance in history”

They added: “Charli XCX you are the music industry”.

One person said it was “literally the best performance I've ever seen in my life.”

open image in gallery Charli XCX onstage at the Grammy Awards ( Getty Images )

They continued: “Charli you've set the bar so high you're so much the girl you think you are.”

“I got up and danced! She is amazing,” said another fan.

Another person called the singer “the performer of the century”.

The musician took home three trophies on the night, winning Best Dance/Electronic Album for Brat, Best Dance Pop Recording for her single “Von Dutch”, and Best Recording Package for Brat.

open image in gallery Charli XCX onstage at the Grammy Awards ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Reflecting on her wins, she wrote online: “We’ve won three grammys! this is for all of you who’ve been with me through years and years of this never really being a thing for us. i hope i made you proud this year. i love you all so much.”

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter led a star-studded list of nominees, while comedian Trevor Noah returned to host for the fifth consecutive year.

open image in gallery Charli XCX at the Grammy Awards ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Winners on the night included The Beatles, Carpenter and Lamar, with Beyoncé making history as the first Black woman to win Best Country Album. Lamar took home Record of the Year for his Drake diss track “Not Like Us”.

Meanwhile, Kanye West managed to cause controversy amid reports he was “escorted out” of the ceremony after turning up with his wife, Bianca Censori.