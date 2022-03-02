Charli XCX calls out ‘misconception’ that public figures can ‘take any s*** you throw at them’
‘We do have to learn how to handle negativity and criticism... but at the same time, everyone’s a f***ing human being,’ says singer
Charli XCX has opened up about her mental health in a new interview, and condemned the “misconception” that celebrities can “take any s*** you throw at them”.
The singer-songwriter took a step back from Twitter last month for mental health reasons, revealing that she would be posting through an intermediary as she couldn’t “really handle it here right now”.
“I’ve been feeling quite low throughout 2022 to be honest,” Charli, real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison, told Rolling Stone UK. “I feel like my mental health has really taken a toll, and for some reason I just couldn’t really handle the negative comments that I was reading, particularly about music and my latest song ‘Beg For You’, which was actually beginning to do quite well commercially.
“I suppose I felt a little bit hurt when I heard that people didn’t really like the song. I think at a time when I was already feeling quite low, that kind of rhetoric honestly just really hurt my feelings.”
She addressed the tweet she shared on 10 February, in which she opened up to fans about her mental health and feeling low.
“There is this misconception that people in the public eye are able to take any s*** that you throw at them,” she said. “Yes, we do have to learn how to handle negativity and criticism because it comes with the territory but at the same time, everyone’s a f***ing human being.
“I guess on that day that I messaged that [her tweet about feeling low on 10 February] I felt more human than ever.”
Charli XCX’s new album, Crash, is released on 18 March.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies