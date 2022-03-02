Charli XCX has opened up about her mental health in a new interview, and condemned the “misconception” that celebrities can “take any s*** you throw at them”.

The singer-songwriter took a step back from Twitter last month for mental health reasons, revealing that she would be posting through an intermediary as she couldn’t “really handle it here right now”.

“I’ve been feeling quite low throughout 2022 to be honest,” Charli, real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison, told Rolling Stone UK. “I feel like my mental health has really taken a toll, and for some reason I just couldn’t really handle the negative comments that I was reading, particularly about music and my latest song ‘Beg For You’, which was actually beginning to do quite well commercially.

“I suppose I felt a little bit hurt when I heard that people didn’t really like the song. I think at a time when I was already feeling quite low, that kind of rhetoric honestly just really hurt my feelings.”

She addressed the tweet she shared on 10 February, in which she opened up to fans about her mental health and feeling low.

“There is this misconception that people in the public eye are able to take any s*** that you throw at them,” she said. “Yes, we do have to learn how to handle negativity and criticism because it comes with the territory but at the same time, everyone’s a f***ing human being.

“I guess on that day that I messaged that [her tweet about feeling low on 10 February] I felt more human than ever.”

Charli XCX’s new album, Crash, is released on 18 March.