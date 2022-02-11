Charli XCX is stepping back from Twitter for mental health reasons, after facing “negativity and criticism” on the popular social media platform.

The musician issued a statement about the decision on Thursday (10 December), stipulating that she would still occasionally draft tweets for someone else to share on her account.

“I’ve always had a pretty open dialogue with you guys and so I just wanna mention a few things that have been on my mind recently,” she wrote.

“I have been feeling like I can’t do anything right at the moment. I know social media isn’t exactly a haven for kindness and positivity but generally speaking I always felt pretty safe with you guys on here.”

“I’ve noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me – for the choices of songs I’ve chosen to release, for the way I’ve decided to roll out my campaign, for the things I need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I’ve ever done, for things I say, things I do, etc.”

Earlier this week, Charli (real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison) faced some criticism online after it was announced that she would perform at Afterparty in Las Vegas, an event which requires attendees to own one of 1,500 specialised NFTs.

She continued: “I’ve been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it – and of course, I know this is a common struggle for most people in this day and age.

“But yeah anyways.. I just wanted to get on here and say, hey I’m really out here trying my best and working my ass off to make things that are hot and exciting and there’s honestly so much more insane stuff to come.”

She added that she would be posting messages through an intermediary as she “can’t really handle it here right now”.

Her new album, Crash, is released on 18 March.

