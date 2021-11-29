Charli XCX has shared a clip of a wardrobe malfunction during an awards show that left her in hysterics.

The “Boys” singer had the mishap during last week’s Aria (Australian Recording Industry Association) Music Awards while virtually presenting the award for Best Pop Release to Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI.

Thanks to editing, the moment never made it to air for viewers of the Arias. The 29-year-old, however, posted the outtake to Instagram on Sunday (28 November).

In the video, the singer – real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison – is seen wearing a black mini dress.

“And the ARIA goes to The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber for ‘Stay’. Well done, congratulations,” she says.

The Grammy-nominated artist then raises her arm to give a wave, causing one of the straps from her dress to slip off her shoulder and suddenly expose her.

The impromptu reveal made both herself and her friend behind the camera burst into laughter.

Fans took to the comment section to share their amusement at the clip.

In 2018, Charli suffered a similar wardrobe malfunction during a concert in Arizona.

“Omg my boob fell out song 1 can you even believe it!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I think I saved it but I’m so so sorry if I flashed anyone I really didn’t mean to, I promise.”

The British musician is planning to release her fifth studio album, titled Crash, next year. Following that, she will embark on a world tour.