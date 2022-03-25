Charlie Puth cries while talking about ‘the worst breakup of my life’
‘I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through,’ singer said in a TikTok video
Charlie Puth has opened up about the ending of a relationship, calling it “the worst breakup of my life”.
The “Attention” singer recorded a video to tell fans about his upcoming single, “That’s Hilarious”.
Despite the title, Puth was quick to clarify that the track is not about a positive time in his life.
“I’m really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I’m kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life,” he said in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday (23 March).
He continued: “It just rears its ugly head every time – sorry – every time that I hear it.” He then took time to wipe tears from his eyes.
“I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019. I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people.”
Puth, who is a four-time Grammy nominee, didn’t mention any names in the video. However, he dated singer-songwriter and model Charlotte Lawrence in 2019 before tweeting that he was “single now” in September of that year.
Before ending the video, Puth affirmed that he is “really excited” for his fans to hear the song next month.
He concluded: “This is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I’m so excited for you to hear it, OK? So, thank you.”
