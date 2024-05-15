Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Singer Cher Lloyd said was “counting her lucky stars” after she got into an accident while in a car with her two children when the brakes failed.

The former X Factor contestant posted on Instagram that she was driving her Ford Ranger when her “brakes totally failed with no warning” and that it was a “total engine failure due to the wet belt”.

“I’m counting my lucky stars that my family is safe,” she said.

Lloyd added that her five-year-old and -month-old daughters were in the car with her at the time of the accident.

The Independent has reached out to Lloyd and her representative for a comment.

Lloyd was a contestant on The X Factor in 2010 and extremely popular even though she came in fourth, finishing behind One Direction, Rebecca Ferguson, and series winner Matt Cardle.

Lloyd was first signed with Simon Cowell’s Syco record label, but she parted ways with the label in 2013 over differences with the kind of music she wanted to make, to move to Universal Music.

Recording artists Demi Lovato (L) and Cher Lloyd perform onstage during FOX's 2014 Teen Choice Awards ( Getty Images )

Speaking to Larry King about her relationship with Cowell, Lloyd said at the time, “I think he found me – I wouldn’t say disobedient – but a little bit [difficult]. I have a specific thing I am reaching for, so I have my own idea of how I’m going to get it”.

She went on to release two studio albums, Sticks + Stones in 2011, and Sorry I’m Late in 2014. She released a single M.I.A in 2019, along with a music video.

M.I.A is reportedly Lloyd’s lead single off her upcoming third studio album.

Lloyd has cited rapper Nicki Minaj as an artistic inspiration, saying “I’ve always been a huge fan of Nicki, she’s like number one for me.”

“No one was doing what she was doing, and then she came in and it was kind of one of those things where people were like, ‘Woah.’ She just changed pop music. And she did! There’s no denying it,” she told Pop Crush.