Cher has admitted that she tends to land herself in trouble on Twitter due to her frequent and vocal opinions on a wide range of issues.

The “Believe” artist appeared on The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday evening (4 January) to help promote O’Donnell’s KIND fund, which provides school desks for children in Malawi.

Referring to herself as “insanely political”, she commented: “If you’ve ever read any of my tweets... I get myself in so much trouble, but I don’t care,” she said.

Asked how she felt about the first year of a “sane presidency” under Joe Biden, after Donald Trump was ousted from the White House, Cher said she wished the Democrats would up their game.

“I really wish the Democrats would just go on full-tilt and run around with their hair on fire,” she said. “I know it’s not the nice thing to do or the genteel thing to do, but time’s-a-wasting, guys, and somebody’s got to light a fire.”

Cher has long been vocal on social media about her political views, opposing Trump throughout his presidency and appearing at multiple campaign rallies in support of Biden.

O’Donnell asked if Cher had ever met anyone like Trump, but she struggled to think of someone who compared.

“Well, babe, I’ve encountered some junk people and some people—just the worst things, think of a whole bunch of adjectives—but I’ve never encountered anyone [like Trump],” she said.

“They pale in comparison. You know, the people I know, they couldn’t even… he’s like a horse of a different colour.”