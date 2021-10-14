Cher is suing Sonny Bono’s widow in royalty dispute

Cher is suing the widow of her ex-husband and musical partner Sonny Bono for allegedly withholding royalties from songs from her.

Cher and Sonny performed as a couple during the 1960s and composed such hits as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On”. Upon their divorce in 1975, they agreed to split all royalties.

Cher is now accusing Mary Bono of “undoing” her rights to ownership of the songs and the royalties and is seeking $1m (£730,000) from a Los Angeles court.

After splitting from Cher, Sonny entered politics as a Republican and served as the mayor of Palm Springs from 1988 to 1992.

He later became a congressman for California after winning the election in 1995. He died in 1998 in a skiing accident.

His widow later ran for and won her husband’s old seat and served as a congresswoman between 1998 and 2013.

Cher has also been outspoken on politics. She once claimed that former president Donald Trump would “burn down the White House”.

She also recently spoke about her relationship with actor Val Kilmer. She said it never worked out between her and the Top Gun star because they were both “alpha males”.