Chester Bennington’s wife, Talinda Bennington, has paid emotional tribute to the late singer on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The former Linkin Park frontman died by suicide on 20 July 2017. He was 41.

Honouring Chester in a TikTok video, posted close to midnight on Tuesday (19 July), Talinda’s caption reads, “Five years. I didn’t think I could breathe this long without you. RIP my love,” alongside the hashtag #suicideawareness.

In the video, Talinda can be seen sitting in the grass, with Dead By Sunrise’s 2009 song “Give Me Your Name” playing in the background. The text overlay says: “Just sitting here thinking that I can’t believe it’s been five years since I last saw you and kissed your sweet face goodbye.”

Talinda is Chester’s second wife. The couple married in 2005 and had three children. He also has one son from his previous marriage with Samantha Bennington, whom he divorced in 2005 after nine years of marriage.

Chester is best known as the lead singer of Linkin Park, which he joined in 1999, but he was also sang with Grey Daze, Stone Temple Pilots, and Dead By Sunrise. The latter he formed in 2005 as a side project.

“Miss you everyday Chester. Five years later it is still hard to reconcile that you are gone,” Grey Daze’s official Instagram wrote, accompanied by a video compilation with their song “Sometimes”.

Singer Kiiara also added to the tributes, sharing a photo on her Instagram story of her and Chester, with a heart and praying hands emoji.

“I miss you little brother,” Dead By Sunrise’s Ryan Shuck posted on Instagram, with a photo of the two of them and bandmate Amir Derakh.

“Remembering @linkinpark Chester Bennington, can’t believe it’s now been 5 years since we lost this incredibly talented artist,” composter David Robertshaw tweeted. “Chester’s timeless music will continue to live on and inspire many.”