Fans react to this year’s Children in Need charity single

Fans have been reacting online to this year’s Children in Need charity single.

This year’s song is a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” sung by Niall Horan and Anne-Marie, which you can listen to here.

On the show, a special video was shown featuring a number of surprise cameos from a supergroup of world-renowned artists, including Ed Sheeran on guitar, Griff on synths and Yungblud on bass who all featured on the song.

Fans have been reacting to the song online, with one fan saying it was a “brilliant cover of a classic song” while another added it was a “great song choice” for this year’s charity appeal.

Fleetwood Mac also tweeted the song to their fans urging their fans to “check out this cover”.

You can see this and some of the reaction here:

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran kicked off this year’s Children In Need with a musical performance.

Sheeran performed “Overpass Graffiti” from his latest album =. He appeared with his trademark acoustic guitar and was backed by his band for the uplifting live performance.

Others scheduled to perform on the night after Sheeran include Tom Grennan and the cast of the UK tour of 9 to 5 The Musical.

This year’s Children in Need is being held in Salford at Media City – the first time in its 41 year history that it’s been held outside of London.

With the theme “together we can”, this year’s show will be hosted by Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc. Other hosts for the evening include Ade Adepitan MBE, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE.

The money raised through the show will help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

The full performance of Sheeran’s “Overpass Graffiti” can be viewed on the BBC iPlayer now.