Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, a former finalist on Korea’s Got Talent, has died aged 33.

Seoul police confirmed that Choi, who had competed on the TV show in 2011, died by suicide.

He was found dead by police at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in southern Seoul on Tuesday morning (20 June), according to South Korea wire service Yonthap.

On Korea’s Got Talent, Choi’s performance of Ennio Morricone’s “Nella Fantasia” impressed the show’s judges and he made it to the finals, coming in second place behind dancer Joo Min-jungby just 280 votes.

His performance on the show went viral and has been viewed on YouTube more than 21 million times.

Choi wrote a memoir about his journey from impoverished youth to online celebrity, with many comparing his story to that of Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle.

Justin Bieber is among the international stars who have praised Choi, writing on his Facebook page that the singer was “awesome”.

Choi came under scrutiny in 2021 after he launched a fundraising campaign in which he claimed that he was fighting multiple forms of cancer and needed money for treatment. This was later revealed to be a hoax.

Choi uploaded a note to his YouTube channel earlier this week, which said: “I sincerely apologise to all who suffered from my foolish mistake.”

Choi told fans that he had returned all the donations to the fundraiser.

He also wrote: “This is my last post, so I want to let you know that I am saddened, but I want to ask you in my heart because the love I have received over the years is even greater.”

Choi Sung-bong (Choi Sung-bong/YouTube)

The singer’s passing comes after a series of deaths of young people in the Korean music and TV industries in recent years.

K-pop star Sulli, 25, was found dead in her home after being subject to cyberbullying in 2019. Goo Hara, 28, also a K-pop star, was found dead in her home just a few weeks later.

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop band Astro, died at age 25 in April. And K-drama actors, Jung Chae-yull and Song Yoo-jung, both 26, also died suddenly in 2023 and 2021, respectively.

In 2021, South Korea recorded a suicide rate of 26 per 100,000 people, the highest among OECD countries. Suicide was the main cause of death for those aged 10 to 39, with 44 per cent of teenage deaths and 56.8 per cent of deaths of those in their twenties attributed to it.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.