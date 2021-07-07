Chris Brown ‘sued by former housekeeper’ over alleged dog attack

Chris Brown is reportedly being sued by a former housekeeper over an alleged dog attack.

According to documents seen by TMZ, the unidentified female housekeeper claims she was mauled by the singer’s Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka, called Hades, while she was working at his home in December 2020.

Per the report, the woman alleges that the dog attacked her while she was taking out refuse, tearing chunks of flesh from her body, face and arms.

It is claimed that Brown was at home when the incident allegedly occurred, along with friends, but did not offer assistance to the housekeeper.

Brown allegedly arranged for the dogs to be collected from the property before police and paramedics arrived. The dog was reportedly euthanised weeks later, after staff at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter decided the animal was dangerous.

The housekeeper is reportedly suing for major damages, claiming that extensive surgery was undertaken in order to save her life.

Brown has yet to respond to the claims. The Independent has contacted Brown’s representatives for comment.

Last month, it was reported that Brown was under investigation for battery, after allegedly striking a woman at his home.

The criminal allegation is one of several made against the R&B singer in recent years, including the alleged aggravated rape of a French woman made in January 2019.

Brown was arrested in Paris and filed a defamation suit against his accuser several days after the charge. He was released without charge pending further investigation.

In 2017, Brown was allegedly involved in an incident at a Tampa nightclub in which he was accused of punching the club’s photographer, who was reportedly taking pictures of him after being told not to.

The charges of felony battery against Brown were dropped, one year after he was arrested.

Brown was also previously convicted in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend, the artist Rihanna, at a pre-Grammys party.