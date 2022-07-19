Chris Brown accused of taking $1m payment despite cancelling Houston hurricane relief concert
‘At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft,’ accuser said
Chris Brown is being accused of taking a $1m payment despite failing to show up at the Houston hurricane relief concert last year.
According to multiple reports, a businesswoman is suing the 33-year-old rapper for cancelling his performance at the benefit concert on 19 March 2021.
Owner and VP of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction LeJuan Bailey said her company booked Brown to appear in her “One Night Only Benefit Concert” at the Toyota Center.
According to NBC, the organiser is accusing Brown of cancelling his performance even though she covered his performance fee, accommodation fee, and private plane requests, which totalled $1.1m.
Bailey claims that the “Go Crazy” rapper has acknowledged his receipt of her last wire transfer but has allegedly “refused” to refund the owed sum.
“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” Bailey told the outlet. “I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.
“At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft,” Bailey said. “He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on 17 August 2022.
“My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”
The Independent has contacted Brown’s representatives for comment.
