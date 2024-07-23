Chris Brown sued for $50m over alleged assault on four concertgoers

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Chris Brown and promoter Live Nation are facing a $50m lawsuit from four concertgoers who allege that Brown and several associates “brutally and severely beat” them after a performance.

Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Da Marcus Powell filed the suit in Harris County, Texas, on Monday.

According to the complaint, which was first reported by TMZ and obtained by The Independent, the four men were invited backstage at Brown’s show on Friday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas – part of his ongoing 11:11 Tour.

Before leaving, one of Brown’s entourage reminded the singer that he and Bush had “beef.” Brown allegedly said: “Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n****? I don’t forget shit.” The filing claims that Brown and seven to 10 members of his entourage followed Bush into the hallway and began to assault Bush and his companions.

The suit goes on to claim that Parker was cornered in a staircase where he was allegedly punched, kicked and stomped on for 10 minutes.

“All Plaintiffs are receiving medical treatment and will need further treatment in the future,” the suit states.

Meanwhile, Live Nation, which is promoting Brown’s tour, is accused of failing to ensure that concertgoers around Brown were kept safe.

The Independent has contacted Brown’s representatives and Live Nation for comment.

“No should have to endure what these clients endured,” said the plaintiffs’ attorney Tony Buzbee in a statement shared with Variety. “We will seek the maximum amount of damages allowed by law for this egregious conduct.”

“Chris Brown has a long history of violence,” Buzbee added in an Instagram post.

Chris Brown is accused of directing an ‘unprovoked’ attack on four men ( Getty Images )

In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend and superstar Rihanna. He has also had several assault accusations by ex-girlfriends and acquaintances since then.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In June 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was issued a restraining order against the singer for five years. The model alleged in court that Brown texted her violent threats, such as, “I can get my money back, and I’m tired of playing games,” along with, “B---- I will beat the s--- out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

In January 2022, Brown was sued for $20m by a woman who alleged the singer drugged and raped her on a yacht that was parked at rapper Diddy’s Star Island estate in Florida.

Citing a “lack of prosecution,” a judge dismissed the case in August of the same year, NBC Palm Springs reported.