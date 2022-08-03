Chris Brown defends taking risqué photos with fans at concert meet-and-greets
Brown says he is ‘unlike most of the lame a** artists that won’t make eye contact with the people’
Chris Brown has defended taking risqué photos with his female fans at recent meet-and-greets.
Earlier this week, photos from the musician’s meet-and-greets – which are taking place throughout his current One of Them Ones tour – went viral on Twitter.
Many people pointed out the fact that Brown and his fans were making suggestive poses in some of the photos.
The 33-year-old posted on Instagram addressing the pictures, writing: “PSA!!! When artists (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet-and-greets in over seven years…”
He continued: “I have the coolest fans on the planet... I appreciate the f*** outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of the lame a*** artists that won’t make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career.
“I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible... So I’ma go all out for my fans!!!”
Brown recently performed at his first UK festival in 12 years, headlining Wireless last month.
Until November 2021, the “Go Crazy” singer hadn’t performed in the UK in any capacity for over a decade. He made a special appearance during Wizkid’s show at the O2 Arena.
Brown was banned from entering the UK in 2010 after he was arrested in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend, artist Rihanna, after a Grammys party.
