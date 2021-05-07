Chris Cornell’s family settles legal case against late musician’s doctor

The family of the late Soundgarden star Chris Cornell have settled a legal case against a doctor whom they alleged had overprescribed drugs to the musician.

Cornell died by suicide in Detroit back in 2017. Vicki Cornell, the singer-songwriter’s widow, had claimed that Dr Robert Koblin had prescribed “dangerous, mind-altering” medication which led to Cornell behaving erratically.

Last months, a settlement was reached between the parties, the terms of which remain confidential to protect the family’s safety.

“Over the past several years, online trolls and other unstable individuals have harassed Plaintiffs, including by threatening the life and safety of [the Cornells’ children],” wrote Melissa Lerner, a lawyer for the Cornell family, in court documents seen by Rolling Stone.

“As recently as the past few weeks, Plaintiffs have received death threats online. Furthermore, the increased attention to this case has led to other invasions of Plaintiffs’ privacy.”

Soundgarden, the rock band fronted by Cornell, were best known for their 1994 hit “Black Hole Sun”.

A coroner’s report revealed that traces of several drugs were found in Cornell’s body, but ruled that they did not contribute to his death.

Suing Dr Koblin in November 2018, Cornell’s family claimed that Cornell had been prescribed over 940 doses of anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam by the medical practitioner between September 2015 and May 2017.

In court documents responding to the lawsuit, Dr Koblin denied any wrongdoing or responsibility in Cornell’s death.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.