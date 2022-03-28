Two founding members of Talking Heads have said they are lucky to be alive after they were involved in a serious collision with a drunk driver.

Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, the husband and wife musicians who served as the drummer and bassist in the US band, shared a statement about the incident from Frantz’s Facebook page.

Frantz said he and Weymouth were struck head-on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road, while travelling on US Route 1 around two weeks ago.

“Incredibly, we walked away from the collision,” he said. “Tina had a Cat scan and suffered three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum. She’s been in a lot of pain but she will get better with time.

“I give thanks to our guardian angels and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed.”

Frantz also shared a picture of the couple’s wrecked Ford.

A representative told Pitchfork that Weymouth was “a bit banged up in the accident but is resting and doing well”.

“With the type of injury she had, rest is a key part of the recovery process. Chris is taking good care of her,” the rep added.

Frantz and Weymouth, who married in 1977, served as the rhythm section for Talking Heads as well as playing in their band Tom Tom Club, formed in 1981.

Frantz’s memoir Remain in Love, about the couple’s marriage and life in the music industry, was published in 2020.

He and Weymouth were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with their fellow Talking Heads bandmates in 2002.