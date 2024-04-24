Justin Bieber pays tribute after ex-roommate Chris King shot dead in Nashville at 32

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Bieber has paid heartfelt tribute to his former roommate, rapper Chris King, who was killed in a shooting in Nashville on Saturday (20 April). He was 32.

In an Instagram Story, Bieber, 30, wrote: “Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.”

The shooting occured in an alleyway at 2:30am on Saturday morning, killing King (real name Christopher Cheeks) and injuring a 29-year-old friend of his.

In a statement, Nashville Police Department said: “Cheeks was at the location with a group of friends when three men began interacting with the group.

“The 29-year-old victim reported the group was hanging out cordially for some time before the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends. It was then that he heard gunfire and realized he was struck.

“The victim, Cheeks and their other friends ran off in separate directions. The 29-year-old was located on Church Street and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Justin Bieber and Chris King ( Getty )

“Cheeks was located in the parking garage of the Hayes Street Hotel. He was transported to Vanderbilt where he died.

“No one else appeared to be struck by the gunfire.”

Last year, King revealed on social media that he had lived with Bieber “for a full year and a half almost 10 years ago.” He added: “Glad some people never change no matter what.”

King was a rapper known for his collaborations with Trippie Redd. The 24-year-old musician was also among those paying tribute to King on social media, writing on Instagram: “Original 1400 I love you until we meet again twin !

“I would not be where I am today without [Chris King] he introduced me to [record label executive Elliot Grainge] & [manager Milo the Light] and he had the best energy always he had so manny friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother”.

Actor Keke Palmer also shared her memories of King, alongside a picture of the pair talking on a video call.

“Chris King!” wrote Palmer. “I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began. iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days. Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say.”

She added: “I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments. That was my high school. When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar. We were kids! And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother.”