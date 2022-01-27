Chris Martin has said that Coldplay will only release three more albums as a band.

Last month, the musician announced that the group would stop making new music in 2025, adding that this was when the “last proper record will come out”.

“Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then,” he said.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (26 January), Martin said that Coldplay planned to release three albums over the next three years before bowing out in 2025.

“I think that’s what feels right to us,” the musician said.

“I think we’ll keep touring and we’ll always be together as a group of musicians and friends, but I think the story of our albums ends then. Like Harry Potter finishes at a certain point.”

Martin also confirmed that one of the albums would be a soundtrack for a film musical that the band were writing.

Martin on stage with Coldplay earlier this month (Getty Images)

“We’re so lucky that we get to just follow what feels right,” he added.

“That’s what we decided to do. That’s why our music changes a bit. Sometimes we lose people and we get other people in. But, really, it’s become so fun since we just had the privilege of following what feels correct. Everybody should do it.”

Coldplay released their ninth album Music of the Spheres in October.

The band are set to embark on a global tour this year.