Pub-goers in Bath were given a surprise performance by Chris Martin.

The Coldplay frontman stopped into The Stag at Hinton Charterhouse in Bath on Sunday (26 June) after attending Glastonbury festival with his partner Dakota Johnson.

The pub’s landlord Chris Parkin had been sat at the bar with a local farmer when the musician walked in.

“We had just finished lunch service and I was at the bar when this man walked in and I said to the lad sat next to me, ‘Crikey that fella looks like Chris Martin,’” he told Somerset Live.

“The lady, who was his PA [personal assistant] who was with him, turned and said, ‘It is.’”

Parkin added that he poured the group some pints of Guinness before they went and sat outside, adding: “I asked the customers just to leave them in peace outside to enjoy their drinks and everyone respected that.”

Martin’s impromptu performance came about when bride and groom Hannah Organ and Jeremy Larkham told him that they intended to play Coldplay’s 2014 hit “Sky Full of Stars” at their forthcoming wedding.

Relaying the story, Parkin said: “To our surprise, [Martin] turned around and asked us if we wanted him to play it on the pub’s piano, to which we said yes.”

The musician played the track but stopped before reaching the high notes, apparently telling the crowd that his voice was a “little hoarse” due to “partying all weekend” at Glastonbury.

Martin gave the engaged couple some advice ahead of their ceremony, telling the groom to “listen to everything” that the bride says.

“It was a bit surreal to have such a huge star like Chris Martin in the pub,” said Parkin. “But he was a really pleasant chap, really nice.”

The 2022 edition of Glastonbury wrapped up on Sunday night (26 June) with a blistering headline performance from Kendrick Lamar. You can find all the talking points and unmissable moments from this year’s festival here.