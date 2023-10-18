Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Aguilera has side-stepped questions about Britney Spears’s forthcoming memoir during a late-night talk show appearance.

Aguilera, 42, grew up alongside Spears as child stars on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club in the Nineties. They both went on to forge successful pop careers, but were often pitched as rivals.

With Spears, 41, releasing her memoir The Woman in Me later this month, in which she makes revelations about her ex-boyfriend and former Mickey Mouse Club member Justin Timberlake, fans have wondered whether Aguilera will also feature.

On Monday (16 October) night, Aguilera appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she was asked about Spears’s autobiography.

“You know, Britney Spears has a memoir coming out,” Kimmel asked. “Do you think you will be in it? Has she called you and said, ‘Hey, head’s up…’”

Aguilera pulled an awkward grimace, saying: “Dude, I don’t know.”

Kimmel then asked if there was “a chapter about you”, adding: “Are you hoping that you’re in it?”

“I don’t know,” Aguilera echoed, this time in a higher-pitched voice. “Am I hoping? I mean, I’m hoping that everything is all good with her and everything’s beautiful… I think the future should be celebrated.”

Aguilera seemed unimpressed by the question (ABC)

Kimmel continued to push the “Dirrty” singer, asking her if she’d rather feature in The Woman in Me or not appear in the book at all.

“Erm, you know,” Aguilera said, before shooting Kimmel an unimpressed look. When the comedian said that he, personally, would “like to be in it”, she responded: “Maybe you will be in it.

“You know what? Let’s put it this way: I’d rather [it] be you than me. Hopefully you’ll be in it.”

Back in June 2021, when Spears first began to spoke in court amid her battle to end her conservatorship after 13 years, Aguilera said that the singer “deserves all of the freedom possible”.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” she tweeted.

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Spears’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, nearly 14 years after it was introduced.

The Woman in Me is released on Tuesday 24 October.