Christina Aguilera’s new albums: Everything we know about her upcoming records

Back in August, Christina Aguilera revealed that she was planning to release two new albums.

The musician’s last work was 2018’s Liberation and since the release of that, Aguilera has joined Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management – something first reported in Variety.

Founded by Jay-Z in 2008, the company hosts the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas and Haim on its roster.

The musician is set to release two new albums, which she described in August as “different passion projects”, and according to iHeartRadio, one of the albums will be sung in English while the other will be in Spanish.

Aguilera has previously released an English-Spanish bilingual album: back in 2000, she shared Mi Reflejo (My Reflection).

Speaking about what to expect from the two albums, Aguilera recently told TooFab that there will be “two different feels” with the works.

She explained: “I’m surrounded with people that I feel so much connection and love for and from. I built these friendships over years and let go of some at the same time and have rebuilt new ones in the past year that I’m feeling so on a high about so you know it’s all good and I’ll speak a little bit about that on the records.”

Speaking to theLA Times, Aguilera opened up about how she wants to explore her father’s Spanish roots on the project.

She explained: “The last time I did a Spanish record was when I was baby Christina – Mi Reflejo. It was such a beautiful moment for me to pay tribute to my roots on my father’s side – he’s from Ecuador – and ever since I’ve been wanting to do another one. So it’s really 20 years overdue, except now I’m kind of glad it was so long because I’ve been able to come back and dig deeper into some of my personal stories regarding my dad. I’ve always had a very estranged relationship with him, and I’m kind of touching on that.”

Aguilera also said that her upcoming Spanish album will be a lot more mature than 2000’s Mi Reflejo (My Reflection). She explained to iHeartRadio: “When I listen back to that record, I’m proud of it, but it was like baby Christina.

“Now, I get to explore my roots and the culture a little bit more deeply than I ever have before. I went to Miami and spent a month with incredible writers and producers and singers, and just the talent in the Latin community is so huge.

“They have a love and a passion for what they do that kind of is incomparable to anything else. It really brings me so much joy to bring this to life and explore my past, and even my relationships.”

There is no release date as yet for the albums.