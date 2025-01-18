Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office once again at his second Inauguration ceremony on January 20, he will be serenaded by a host of performers, including Christopher Macchio, who will sing the national anthem.

Macchio, 46, a classical-crossover vocalist from New York City, takes on the honor from Lady Gaga, who performed the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s 2021 swearing-in ceremony.

The time before that, former America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

This won’t be Macchio’s first time performing for the President-elect. He previously joined Trump at the Republican’s infamous October 2024 Madison Square Garden rally, where he delivered a powerful rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.” He also sang at Trump’s second Butler, Pennsylvania rally, as well as the 2020 GOP convention.

Who is Christopher Macchio?

Born and raised in Manhattan, Macchio graduated from Stony Brook University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts. He later classically trained at the Manhattan School of Music Conservatory.

open image in gallery Christopher Macchio performed at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally ( EPA-EFE )

In 2011, he began his career starring in a concert special for PBS Television, followed by appearances on Fox, ABC, NBC and RAI International.

Macchio has since expanded his career into acting and studio recording. He’s appeared in two Hollywood movies, Don Q (2023) and Cabrini (2024), and released two albums, Dolci Momenti and Oh Holy Night.

He is one of the three New York Tenors, a tenor supergroup that travels around the world performing concerts.

open image in gallery Macchio is set to perform ( chrismacchio/Instagram )

He also regularly performs solo sold-out shows in New York, Atlantic City, Philadelphia, Miami and Los Angeles, according to his website.

In 2020, Macchio gave a televised performance from the White House Patio while Trump and the First Family stood watching him from below.

He later reflected on the opportunity calling it “one of the greatest honors” of his life.

“I started to sing, and the whole First Family turned around and stood single file at attention and just looked up at the balcony, or the patio as they call it,” Macchio recalled. “And I sang for 15, 20 minutes with the First Family just looking up and appreciating what it was that I was delivering to them and the country at large.”

Who else is performing at the Inauguration?

Country star Carrie Underwood is scheduled to perform “America the Beautiful.” She will be accompanied by The Armed Forces Chorus and The United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Meanwhile, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and the United States Marine Band will provide the musical preludes.