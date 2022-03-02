Darren Criss’s brother Charles Criss dies by suicide aged 36

Darren Criss’s brother and sometime bandmate Charles Criss has died by suicide at the age of 36.

The actor and singer announced the news on Wednesday (2 March), sharing a lengthy tribute to his older sibling on Instagram.

“It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us,” he wrote. “Obviously this is a colossal shock. His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers.

“I have spent what feels like a small eternity trying to wrap my head around it, something I suspect I’ll be attempting to do for the rest of my life. But in the short time that I’ve had to process everything, I’ve managed to put some words together that may help with some of the questions you have.

“And though it’s with the heaviest sadness I’ve ever felt to have to write this, it does give me peace to know I’m putting it out there.”

Criss’s full statement can be read embedded below.

Charles, referred to throughout the tribute as “Chuck”, was also known as a founding member of the US indie rock band Freelance Whales.

The brothers released an album together under the name Computer Games in 2017.

According to Criss, his brother died after suffering from “severe depression”.

“As an artist, he possessed a raw, inimitable talent that never ceased to inspire me,” he wrote. “A distinct voice and songwriting style that I greatly admired for its singularity and sincerity.

“His impressive skills as a musician mixed with his poetic observation of the world yielded a prolific amount of music that was endlessly unique, clever, fun, intriguing and beautiful to me... A fitting metaphor for his very soul.”

Criss also advised people struggling with depression or mental health issues to seek counselling and support.

“Chuck Criss was vibrant, special, worldly, hilarious, insightful, gifted, intelligent, celebrated and adored,” he wrote.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“He was a good man with a good heart who contributed enormous amounts of laughter, music, and joy to the world.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.