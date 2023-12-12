Clara Amfo quits BBC Radio 1 show as replacement is announced

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Clara Amfo has quit her BBC Radio 1 show after two years of presenting Future Sounds.

Amfo, 39, is a familiar face (and voice) to music, TV and film fans in the UK, presenting major events for the BBC as well as hosting the London premieres of blockbuster films such as No Time to Die and Black Panther.

She will be replaced by Jack Saunders, who currently hosts the Chart Show and takes over in April.

“I’m so proud of the work I’ve been able to do on every show, whether it’s been from the 8th floor, a city in the UK or a pop star’s house across the pond,” Amfo said in a statement announcing her departure from Future Sounds.

The programme has previously been fronted by a number of flagship presenters including Annie Mac, Zane Lowe and Steve Lamacq.

“I’m grateful to have had the ears of the listeners who have consistently shown up for me. I’m enamoured by everyone I’ve had the privilege of working alongside for each and every broadcast,” Amfo continued.

She added: “I’m energised and excited for my next chapter as part of the network and beyond.”

Amfo is leaving to focus on new projects with the BBC from 2024, following the success of her interviews with global stars including Doja Cat, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney.

Clara Amfo presenting a Brit Award with pop star Niall Horan (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Saunders, who currently presents Radio 1’s Future Artists and The Official Chart shows, will take over from 15 April. The show airs from 6pm on Monday to Thursday.

Saunders said: “All I've ever wanted to do is host this show on Radio 1 and all my dreams have become a reality.

“I can't wait to champion new music and be the voice for a new generation of artists.”

Saunders has helped Radio 1 with its coverage of major UK festivals including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

In another switch-up, Arielle Free will join Radio 1’s Dance programming with a new Thursday night show beginning in April 2024. She currently hosts the Radio 1 Early Breakfast show and was involved in Radio 1’s coverage of Big Weekend this year in Dundee.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

BBC Radio presenter Arielle Free (BBC Radio 1 Dance)

Free was caught up in controversy earlier this year after a tense exchange with fellow DJ Charlie Hedges while they were presenting from Ibiza. Free, who criticised Hedges’ music choices, was reportedly pulled off air for a week after the incident.

“Beyond overjoyed to bring a whole new dance show to Thursday nights on Radio 1. I can’t wait to dive into the most exciting dance and electronic music releases, and bring what I do in the club to the airwaves. To be launching this show as I hit my six year anniversary as part of the Radio 1 family feels particularly special and as an official music obsessive I can’t wait to guide the listeners through two hours of high energy musical goodness which will be full of heaters and certified dance floor fillers.”

Head of BBC Radio 1 Aled Haydn-Jones said of Saunders’ takeover of Future Sounds: “Jack was born to host this show - I am so excited to hear what he delivers for Radio 1's music-loving audience.

“I am delighted that Sian, Alyx and Arielle also gain new shows - they join a great line-up of specialist presenters on Radio 1 who will put a strong spotlight on new UK music artists, bands and DJs.

“I'd like to thank Clara for everything she has done for Future Sounds and I'm delighted that she will be staying with Radio 1 and BBC Music to continue to bring some amazing artist highlights over the next year and beyond.”