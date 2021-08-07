Clare Dunn opens up about assault ordeal: ‘This has been hell’

Clare Dunn has opened up about a recent assault and her fears that her alleged attacker is still at large.

As reported in People, Dunn was allegedly assaulted in the early hours of June 26 at the hands of her Lyft driver following a night out with friends.

Dunn managed to call 911 during the altercation and after filing a police report shortly after the incident, Dunn was able to identify her alleged attacker. A warrant is now out for his arrest.

Speaking to People, Dunn says she is still fearful because her alleged attacker is still on the streets.

“He’s out on the street — is he doing this to someone else?” she told the publication. “Does he have a wife he’s abusing? Does he have a girlfriend he’s abusing like this? Because he obviously has no regard right now.”

She continued: “This has been hell. I don’t want anyone else to go through it.”

In a statement to People, Lyft said, “Safety is fundamental to Lyft. The behaviour described is appalling, and we permanently removed the driver from the Lyft platform as soon as we learned of this incident. We’ve reached out to Ms Dunn to offer our support and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

More than a month after the alleged incident, Dunn returned to her farm in Colorado, which she says is “a safe place for me right now”.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.