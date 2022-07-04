Sir Cliff Richard treats Wimbledon Centre Court to rendition of ‘Summer Holiday’

Sir Cliff Richard entertained the crowd at Wimbledon’s Centre Court over the weekend with a rendition of his 1963 song, “Summer Holiday”.

Day seven of the tournament (Sunday 3 July) saw the 81-year-old singer deliver an a cappella version of the track, as part of a special celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the main arena.

Sir Cliff roamed up and down the courtside and encouraged the audience to sing along.

Tennis fans were also treated to a performance by singer Freya Ridings and an appearance by a selection of former champions.

Sienna Miller was also among the crowd at the All England Club, wearing a white lace strapless dress and high heels.

The 40-year-old, who recently starred in Netflix drama Anatomy Of A Scandal, smiled for the cameras as she arrived at the west London site.

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, and actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw were also both in attendance on Sunday.