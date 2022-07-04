Sir Cliff Richard treats Wimbledon Centre Court to rendition of ‘Summer Holiday’

He was one of the many famous faces attending the tournament on Sunday

Alex Green
Monday 04 July 2022 09:00
Kyrgios hits back after Tsitsipas calls him ‘bully’ during Wimbledon interview

Sir Cliff Richard entertained the crowd at Wimbledon’s Centre Court over the weekend with a rendition of his 1963 song, “Summer Holiday”.

Day seven of the tournament (Sunday 3 July) saw the 81-year-old singer deliver an a cappella version of the track, as part of a special celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the main arena.

Sir Cliff roamed up and down the courtside and encouraged the audience to sing along.

Tennis fans were also treated to a performance by singer Freya Ridings and an appearance by a selection of former champions.

Sienna Miller was also among the crowd at the All England Club, wearing a white lace strapless dress and high heels.

Recommended

The 40-year-old, who recently starred in Netflix drama Anatomy Of A Scandal, smiled for the cameras as she arrived at the west London site.

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, and actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw were also both in attendance on Sunday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in