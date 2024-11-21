Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Morgan Wallen brushed off controversy to take home the night’s biggest prize, Entertainer of the Year, at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday (November 20).

Wallen was not in attendance and was largely shut out of the awards as Chris Stapleton won four categories, including Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “White Horse.”

Stapleton took the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, three times to perform during the ABC telecast, including a show-opening duet with Post Malone.

“I’m really honored for this, thank you very much,” the always subdued country traditionalist Stapleton said as he accepted the male vocalist of the year award for a record-extending eighth time.

For much of the night, it seemed the leading nominee, Wallen, up for seven, would be snubbed, until presenter Jeff Bridges gave a botched rendering of his name as “Morgan Waylon” when he announced Entertainer of the Year.

Four of Wallen’s nominations came for his hit collaboration with Malone, “I Had Some Help,” though the song, and the first-time nominee Malone, went winless.

Wallen was arrested in April and charged with three felony counts after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of another six-story Broadway bar.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” Wallen wrote on social media two weeks after the incident. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement , my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.

“I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

He is now scheduled to appear in court on December 12. Wallen has spent years repairing his image after being filmed using a racial slur in 2021.

Elsewhere at the CMAs, Malone was all smiles after releasing his first country album earlier in the year. With Stapleton, he sang his song “California Sober” in full cowboy regalia, including a bolo tie as big as a belt buckle. He later took the stage solo to sing the emotional “Yours,” which he dedicated to his young daughter.

Stapleton later performed his own “What Am I Gonna Do” with his wife Morgane, and performed yet again as part of an all-star tribute to George Strait, who received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

open image in gallery Chris Stapleton accepted the award for Song of the Year for “White Horse” during the 58th Annual CMA Awards ( George Walker IV/Invision/AP )

Last year’s entertainer of the year, Lainey Wilson, hosted the show along with Luke Bryan and NFL great Peyton Manning, and won two CMAs — Female Vocalist of the Year, and Best Music Video for “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

For a while it seemed Stapleton would get a sweep, but he lost out on Album of the Year to a surprised Cody Johnson, who took the trophy for Leather.

“I thought Chris Stapleton or Jelly Roll was going to win,” Johnson said.

Old Dominion won vocal group of the year for a record seventh straight time, surpassing the six won by Little Big Town.

The Stapleton-Malone opening and much of the night were a celebration of a time of crossover and collaboration in country.

The telecast, available on Hulu for streaming Thursday, featured performances from artist combos including Brooks & Dunn, representing the 1990s and 2000s, with Jelly Roll, representing country’s current moment. They gave an emotional gospel-style performance of Brooks & Dunn’s 2005 song “Believe.”

Brooks & Dunn followed it up by winning Vocal Duo of the Year for the 15th time and the first time since 2006.

Shaboozey brought the crowd to its feet with a solo performance that began with a bit of his more sober single “Highway” before launching into one of the year’s defining hits, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

But he lost out on Best New Artist to Megan Moroney, who won minutes after her own performance.

“Thank you Jesus for putting this dream on my heart,” Moroney, a 27-year-old from Georgia, said with misty eyes as she accepted the award.

Wilson opened the tribute to Strait by singing part of his best remembered hit, “Amarillo by Morning.”

She was followed by Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Stapleton and Strait contemporary Clint Black, who performed pieces of Strait hits including “Troubadour” and “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”

Stapleton handed the 72-year-old Strait the award previously won by Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Charley Pride and Nelson himself, calling Strait “true country music royalty, the king of country.”

A smiling Strait thanked everyone for the strong renditions of his songs.

“I’m glad I got ‘em first,” he said.

The CMA Awards are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.

Additional reporting from The Associated Press