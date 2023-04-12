Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back this April for two weekends of musical fun.

The California-based festival returns for its first weekend on Friday (14 April) until Sunday (16 April).

The second weekend will take place from Friday 21 April to Sunday 23 April, with the same artists performing at both shows.

This year, the festival will be headlined by Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny on the Friday, K-pop girl group Blackpink on the Saturday. Enigmatic R&B star Frank Ocean will close out the show on the Sunday.

Ocean was originally due to perform at the festival in 2020, before the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Per the LA Times, the mysterious singer has not performed in Los Angeles since 2017 or released an album since 2016. This has led many fans to speculate that Ocean will debut new music at the festival.

Also among the lineup this year are a number of British exports including Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, SG Lewis, Idris Elba, Charli XCX, Yungblud and more.

The festival will also see Jai Paul take to the stage for his first ever live performance. In a statement shared on Reddit ahead of the festival, the musician admitted he was “absolutely s***ting it”.

“I always wanted to do something like this but yeah Im not gonna lie I am absolutely s***ting it,” he wrote. “Anyway, I just wanted to let u lot know how much I appreciate all you staying with me for all this time. Hopefully it’s gonna be worth it.”

Read the full lineup here:

(Coachella)

Last year’s lineup suffered a number of difficulties after Kanye West pulled out at the last minute. His headline slot was filled in for by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Travis Scott also pulled out after 2021’s Astroworld mass casualty event – he was replaced by Harry Styles. 2022’s final headliner was Billie Eilish – the youngest in the festival’s history.