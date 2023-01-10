Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2023 lineup.

The California-based festival will take place from Friday 14 April to Sunday 23 April.

This year, the festival will be headlined by Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny on the Friday, K-pop girl group Blackpink on the Saturday and the enigmatic R&B star Frank Ocean will close out on the Sunday.

Ocean was originally due to perform at the festival in 2020, however, that year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Per the LA Times, the mysterious singer has not performed in Los Angeles since 2017 or released an album since 2016, though, many fans have speculated that he will debut new music at the festival.

Also among the lineup this year are a number of British exports including Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, SG Lewis, actor-cum-DJ Idris Elba, Charli XCX, YUNGBLUD and more.

Read the full lineup here:

(Coachella)

This story is being updated