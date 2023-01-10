Jump to content

Coachella 2023: Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and Blackpink to headline California festival

Early access tickets go on sale tomorrow

Tom Murray
Tuesday 10 January 2023 21:25
Comments
Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fans with Shania Twain cameo

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2023 lineup.

The California-based festival will take place from Friday 14 April to Sunday 23 April.

This year, the festival will be headlined by Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny on the Friday, K-pop girl group Blackpink on the Saturday and the enigmatic R&B star Frank Ocean will close out on the Sunday.

Ocean was originally due to perform at the festival in 2020, however, that year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Per the LA Times, the mysterious singer has not performed in Los Angeles since 2017 or released an album since 2016, though, many fans have speculated that he will debut new music at the festival.

Also among the lineup this year are a number of British exports including Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, SG Lewis, actor-cum-DJ Idris Elba, Charli XCX, YUNGBLUD and more.

Read the full lineup here:

(Coachella)

This story is being updated

