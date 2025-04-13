Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rising star d4vd suffered a moment to forget during his Coachella debut on Friday.

The 20-year-old “Feel It” singer is going viral on social media after his onstage backflip attempt ended in a painful-looking faceplant.

Leaning in to the embarrassing moment, d4vd — real name David Anthony Burke — posted a clip of the failed stunt on his own social media channels.

The video shows him running towards a ledge on stage to perform the backflip; however, his foot slips and d4vd lands painfully on his head. Fortunately, the young singer is seen smiling quickly after and continues singing into his microphone on the floor.

In a follow-up post on X, d4vd shared a video of himself landing a spinning flip later in the set, telling fans he “GOT UP AND GOT DA AURA RIGHT BACK HO LMAOOO FUN SET FUN MF SET.”

He later shared a meme of an elderly dog looking into a setting sun with the caption: “humiliation ritual complete... see u next week coachella i love u.”

d4vd suffered an embarrassing moment on stage at Coachella 2025 ( @d4vddd/X )

Born in Queens, New York, began making music at his mother’s recommendation to avoid receiving copyright strikes on his YouTube videos.

His 2022 singles “Here with Me” and “Romantic Homicide” became viral hits on TikTok.

His debut album, Withered, is set to be released on April 25, 2025.

“I’m moving with a lot of intention nowadays," he told People magazine ahead of his Coachella debut. “I’ve never been big on planning. I've never been big on setting goals cause looking too far ahead makes you lose what you're doing today. But I'm moving very militant, very tactical, very intentional with this year."

“With this project, it is very mature,” he added. “It feels evolved, and I pray my fans hear that and feel that through the music as well.”

Coachella 2025 is underway, with Green Day set to headline the Saturday night of the festival in Indio, California.

Those not attending the festival in person can livestream performances on Coachella’s YouTube channel or via the new Coachella Livestream app, beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET each day.