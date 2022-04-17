Coachella: Billie Eilish fans mistake Damon Albarn for her father as he joins her on stage
Blur frontman was also amusingly mistaken for Elton John
Fans of 20-year-old pop sensation Billie Eilish reacted in bemusement to her choice of guest singer during her Saturday night set at Coachella festival.
Eilish welcomed Blur frontman Damon Albarn onto the stage for a rendition of the song “Getting Older”, before launching into “Feel Good Inc” by Albarn’s other band, Gorillaz.
However, when Albarn first appeared on stage, some of Eilish’s fans – many of whom are part of Generation Z – wrote on social media that they didn’t recognise Albarn, 54.
“Who is that old man?” several people bluntly wrote on Twitter.
“It’s so funny the way none of us know who that old man is,” one Eilish fan wrote.
Some viewers amusingly mistook Albarn for Elton John, while others thought that Albarn was in fact Eilish’s father.
“We all thought the guy from gorillaz was Billie Eilish’s dad lmaooo,” wrote one person.
“I’m glad Billie knew who he was, because my guesses were the same as chat’s: Sir Elder Bieber John/Billie’s Dad?” another wrote.
“I thought Damon Albarn was Billie Eilish’s dad for a minute,” someone else wrote.
Others, however, reacted in indignation, with one fan writing: “How can some people not know who Damon Albarn is?”
“Sorry damon albarn is a literal f***ing legend???” another wrote.
