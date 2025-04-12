The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Coachella crowd criticized for muted reaction to Queen legend Bryan May’s appearance
Brian May joined Benson Boone onstage for the latter’s cover of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
The Coachella crowd had a lackluster response to Brian May’s surprise appearance during Benson Boone’s performance on Friday.
Towards the end of his 11-song set, the young pop star donned an ermine-fur cloak reminiscent of Queen singer Freddie Mercury’s famous ensemble from his band’s farewell tour in 1986.
He then sat at the piano to begin performing Queen’s classic 1975 single, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” When the song reached the guitar solo, 77-year-old Queen guitarist May rose up out of the stage on a platform to play it.
“Brian May, everybody!” Boone shouted, but was met with a muted response.
The guitarist was lowered back into the stage and disappeared from view after the solo before reemerging to finish the song. At one point, Boone leapt over his head while he continued playing.
On social media, fans criticized the California audience for their lack of appreciation for the cameo.
“I fear the crowd didn’t understand the significance of this,” one person commented on a video of the performance on TikTok.
“If this was a UK crowd, you would not have been able to hear anything after Brian came out. I don't think people realize the true significance of who he is,” said a second.
“Right concert, wrong crowd,” added another.
May had teased his appearance on social media before the show, sharing a photo of him and Boone onboard a private jet. He captioned the photo: “Look who I bumped into - on the way to the fabled Palm Springs ... Maybe something will happen ?!”
In a follow-up post, the Queen legend called Boone “a truly golden 22 year old prodigy. I'm proud and happy to say we are now officially pals.”
Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
Sharing a photo of Boone jumping over his head on Saturday, May reflected on the performance. “I'm still reeling from last night at Coachella,” he wrote.
“Thanks to all of you folks who made it feel so special --- you know who you are !!!! And this particular way of concluding ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ will be hard to beat in the years to come !!! Thanks. And for Benson and his entire team, I have no words. I'm awestruck.”
Earlier in the day at Coachella, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made a surprise appearance with The Go-Gos, joining the reunited band for an exuberant performance of their 1984 single “Head Over Heels.”
Green Day will headline the Saturday night of the festival in Indio, California.
Those not attending the festival in person can livestream performances on Coachella’s YouTube channel or via the new Coachella Livestream app, beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET each day.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments