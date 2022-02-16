Coachella organisers ease Covid-19 restrictions ahead of festival’s 2022 edition

Festival bosses said restrictions could be reinstated in view of changing public health conditions

Maanya Sachdeva
Wednesday 16 February 2022 08:00
Coachella attendees will not be required to present Covid vaccination certificates, negative tests or wear face masks at the festival this year.

Organisers said lifting these restrictions was in compliance with California state health guidelines, adding that they could be reinstated in view of changing public health conditions.

This could mean “changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements”, according to a statement posted on the official Coachella website.

Organisers did add that face coverings were recommended to protect against desert dust.

The music festival, which draws legions of fans to the Southern Californian desert every year, has experienced multiple delays and cancellations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Coachella was originally set to take place in April 2020 with headliners Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine, but Covid has forced the organisers to reschedule it three times so far.

Last year, it was announced that Ocean will now headline the festival in 2023, while Scott was removed from the line-up following the Astroworld tragedy.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West will headline the 2022 event.

Billie Eilish

“Watermelon Sugar” singer Styles is set to perform on both Fridays, with Eilish on the Saturdays and rapper West, also known as Ye, taking the Sunday slots.

The festival, which will be held over back-to-back weekends on 15 to 17 April and 22 to 24 April this year, will also see EDM group Swedish House Mafia return to the Empire Polo Ground.

Other performers on the festival line-up include Megan Thee Stallion, Giveon, Flume, 21 Savage, Disclosure, Brockhampton, Anitta, Danny Elfman, Isaiah Rashad, Conan Grey, and Tchami.

Additional reporting by Press Association

