Reggae star, Cocoa Tea, dies aged 65

Jamaican singer-songwriter Colvin Scott, better known by his stage name Cocoa Tea, has died at the age of 65.

The reggae singer died Tuesday morning at a Florida hospital following a cardiac arrest, his wife, Malvia Scott, told the Jamaica Gleaner.

“I got a call early this morning to say that he had been transferred from the facility to the hospital...which is like five minutes away...because he was vomiting,” Malvia said. “He was initially diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019, but for the last six months he was also struggling with pneumonia.”

“He was definitely very brave,” she added. “He was positive throughout it all. About three weeks ago when he was admitted in the hospital he asked if I was worried and I said, ‘I am always worried.’ He told me not to worry because everything was going to be all right. He was always very hopeful.”

Born on September 3, 1959, in Clarendon Parish, Jamaica, Scott broke out into the country’s reggae scene in 1985 before becoming successful worldwide in the Nineties.

Some of his top hits include “I Lost My Sonia,” “Sweet Sweet Cocoa Tea,” “Israel’s King,” “Young Lover,” and “Rikers Island.” The latter went on to become his most popular song. He later turned it into a dancehall version with fellow reggae artist Nardo Ranks, titled “Me No Like Rikers Island.” It was released on Columbia/SME Records’ 1991 dance compilation album, Dancehall Reggaespañol.

He gained further notoriety in 2008 with the release of his song “Barack Obama,” which he wrote in support of the former president.

open image in gallery Cocoa Tea enjoyed worldwide success in the 90s, before a resurgence in 2008 after releasing a song in support of then-President Barack Obama. ( Wikimedia/Yamaguchi,E )

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has paid tribute to Scott, writing on X: “I extend condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of Calvin George Scott, affectionately known as Cocoa Tea. His smooth vocals and compelling lyrics gave us timeless classics like ‘Rocking Dolly’ and ‘I Lost My Sonia,’ songs that have become anthems in our cultural landscape.

“Beyond his musical genius, Cocoa Tea was a beacon of kindness and generosity, consistently uplifting the less fortunate and embodying the warmth of our nation,” he added.

Scott is survived by his wife, Malvia, and eight children.